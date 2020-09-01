Relatively High Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Us Bancorp in the Diversified Banks Industry (USB, BAC, C, WFC, JPM)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Us Bancorp ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 5.06. Following is Bank Of America with a EV/Sales of 4.80. Citigroup Inc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 3.87.

Wells Fargo & Co follows with a EV/Sales of 2.94, and Jpmorgan Chase rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 2.87.

