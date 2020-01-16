Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Diversified Banks Industry Detected in Shares of Us Bancorp (USB, WFC, BAC, JPM, C)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.
Us Bancorp ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,961.7%. Following is Wells Fargo & Co with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 6,120.5%. Bank Of America ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 6,598.0%.
Jpmorgan Chase follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 7,035.3%, and Citigroup Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 7,349.0%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Citigroup Inc on October 16th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $71.14. Since that recommendation, shares of Citigroup Inc have risen 15.1%. We continue to monitor Citigroup Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest debt-to-capital ratio us bancorp wells fargo & co Bank of america JPMorgan Chase citigroup inc