Top 5 Companies in the Life & Health Insurance Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (GNW, UNM, PRU, CNO, LNC)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Genworth Financi ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.24. Following is Unum Group with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.54. Prudentl Finl ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.71.

Cno Financial Gr follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.73, and Lincoln Natl Crp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.75.

