Shares of Genworth Financi Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Life & Health Insurance Industry (GNW, UNM, PRU, CNO, MET)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Genworth Financi ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.07. Following is Unum Group with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.15. Prudentl Finl ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.16.

Cno Financial Gr follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.19, and Metlife Inc rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.21.

