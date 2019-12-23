Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Life & Health Insurance Industry Detected in Shares of Genworth Financi (GNW, UNM, PRU, CNO, MET)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Genworth Financi ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.07. Unum Group is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.14. Prudentl Finl ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.17.

Cno Financial Gr follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.18, and Metlife Inc rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.21.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Metlife Inc on October 28th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $46.84. Since that recommendation, shares of Metlife Inc have risen 9.6%. We continue to monitor Metlife Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.