Lowest Price to Forward Sales in the Life & Health Insurance Industry Detected in Shares of Genworth Financi (GNW, UNM, LNC, PRU, MET)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Genworth Financi ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.22. Unum Group is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.25. Lincoln Natl Crp ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.30.

Prudentl Finl follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.37, and Metlife Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.45.

