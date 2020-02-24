Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry Detected in Shares of Universal Security Instruments Inc (UUU, DAKT, FIT, MTSC, VPG)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Universal Security Instruments Inc ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.03. Following is Daktronics Inc with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.11. Fitbit Inc - A ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.24.

Mts Systems Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.26, and Vishay Preci rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.40.

