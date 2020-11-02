Relatively High Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Universal Health in the Health Care REITs Industry (UHT, CHCT, MPW, NHI, CTRE)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Universal Health ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 27.29. Following is Community Health with a EV/Sales of 23.99. Medical Properti ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 17.60.

Natl Health Inv follows with a EV/Sales of 16.69, and Caretrust Rei rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 16.29.

