Relatively High Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Aircastle Ltd in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry (AYR, AL, FAST, URI, GWW)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Aircastle Ltd ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.97. Air Lease C is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.20. Fastenal Co ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.01.

United Rentals follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.55, and Ww Grainger Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.46.

