Lawson Products is Among the Companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (LAWS, DXPE, VRTV, URI, KAMN)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Lawson Products ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 85.70. Dxp Enterprises is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 69.08. Veritiv Corp ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 65.02.

United Rentals follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 39.56, and Kaman Corp rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 34.62.

