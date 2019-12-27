Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Air Lease C (AL, AYR, FAST, URI, GWW)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Air Lease C ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.83. Aircastle Ltd is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.79. Fastenal Co ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.61.

United Rentals follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.53, and Ww Grainger Inc rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.45.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ww Grainger Inc on September 9th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $282.99. Since that recommendation, shares of Ww Grainger Inc have risen 19.2%. We continue to monitor Ww Grainger Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.