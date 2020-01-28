Aircastle Ltd is Among the Companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (AYR, AL, FAST, URI, GWW)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Aircastle Ltd ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.79. Air Lease C is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.77. Fastenal Co ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.58.

United Rentals follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.46, and Ww Grainger Inc rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.43.

