Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry Detected in Shares of Unit Corp (UNT, SDRL, NE, ICD, NBR)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Unit Corp ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.01. Following is Seadrill Ltd with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.03. Noble Corp Plc ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.04.

Independence Con follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.06, and Nabors Inds Ltd rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.08.

