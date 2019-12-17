Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of Ollie'S Bargain in the General Merchandise Stores Industry (OLLI, TUES, BIG, FRED, DG)
Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.
Ollie'S Bargain ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 579.5%. Tuesday Morning is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,329.9%. Big Lots Inc ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,298.2%.
Fred'S Inc-A follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,758.5%, and Dollar General C rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,291.8%.
