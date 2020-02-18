Ollie'S Bargain has the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the General Merchandise Stores Industry (OLLI, TUES, BIG, FRED, DG)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Ollie'S Bargain ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 579.5%. Following is Tuesday Morning with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,329.9%. Big Lots Inc ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,298.2%.

Fred'S Inc-A follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,758.5%, and Dollar General C rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,291.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Fred'S Inc-A on July 23rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $0.41. Since that call, shares of Fred'S Inc-A have fallen 85.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.