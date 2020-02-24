Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the General Merchandise Stores Industry Detected in Shares of Fred'S Inc-A (FRED, TUES, BIG, TGT, DLTR)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Fred'S Inc-A ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.00. Tuesday Morning is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.02. Big Lots Inc ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.05.

Target Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.22, and Dollar Tree Inc rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.25.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Fred'S Inc-A on July 23rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $0.41. Since that call, shares of Fred'S Inc-A have fallen 85.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.