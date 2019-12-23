Fred'S Inc-A has the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the General Merchandise Stores Industry (FRED, TUES, BIG, TGT, DLTR)
Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.
Fred'S Inc-A ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.00. Tuesday Morning is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.02. Big Lots Inc ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.06.
Target Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.24, and Dollar Tree Inc rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.25.
