Top 5 Companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (SANM, JBL, KE, TTMI, BHE)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Sanmina Corp ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.09. Following is Jabil Inc with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.09. Kimball Electron ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.12.

Ttm Technologies follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.14, and Benchmark Electr rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.17.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Benchmark Electr on June 28th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $24.88. Since that recommendation, shares of Benchmark Electr have risen 38.3%. We continue to monitor Benchmark Electr for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.