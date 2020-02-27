Sanmina Corp is Among the Companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (SANM, JBL, TTMI, BHE, PLXS)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Sanmina Corp ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.27. Following is Jabil Inc with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.28. Ttm Technologies ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.43.

Benchmark Electr follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.48, and Plexus Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.75.

