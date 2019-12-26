Jabil Inc has the Lowest Price to Forward Sales in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry (JBL, SANM, TTMI, BHE, PLXS)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Jabil Inc ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.33. Sanmina Corp is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.33. Ttm Technologies ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.49.

Benchmark Electr follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.62, and Plexus Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.84.

