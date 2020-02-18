Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of Heritage-Crystal in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry (HCCI, AQMS, TTEK, SP, TRR)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Heritage-Crystal ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,086.0%. Following is Aqua Metals Inc with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,520.8%. Tetra Tech Inc ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,776.1%.

Sp Plus Corp follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,294.1%, and Trc Cos Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,897.1%.

