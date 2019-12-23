Shares of Engility Holding Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Aerospace & Defense Industry (EGL, TGI, SPA, VEC, WAIR)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Engility Holding ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.01. Following is Triumph Group with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.10. Sparton Corp ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.11.

Vectrus Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.13, and Wesco Aircraft H rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.19.

