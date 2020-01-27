Relatively Low Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Engility Holding in the Aerospace & Defense Industry (EGL, TGI, VEC, AIR, DCO)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Engility Holding ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.04. Triumph Group is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.32. Vectrus Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.50.

Aar Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.71, and Ducommun Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.77.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ducommun Inc and will alert subscribers who have DCO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.