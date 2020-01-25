Amazon.Com Inc is Among the Companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (AMZN, EXPE, NFLX, TRIP, LTRPA)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Amazon.Com Inc ranks highest with a CE of $31,000. Expedia Inc is next with a CE of $3,000. Netflix Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $3,000.

Tripadvisor Inc follows with a CE of $735, and Liberty Trp-A rounds out the top five with a CE of $730.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Liberty Trp-A on November 7th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $7.54. Since that call, shares of Liberty Trp-A have fallen 5.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.