Keysight Tec is Among the Companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (KEYS, FIT, TRMB, FLIR, COHR)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Keysight Tec ranks highest with a CE of $865. Fitbit Inc - A is next with a CE of $679. Trimble Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $537.

Flir Systems follows with a CE of $519, and Coherent Inc rounds out the top five with a CE of $476.

