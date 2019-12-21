Transocean Ltd has the Highest Level of Cash in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry (RIG, SDRL, RDC, ESV, NE)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Transocean Ltd ranks highest with a CE of $3,000. Seadrill Ltd is next with a CE of $2,000. Rowan Companie-A ranks third highest with a CE of $1,000.

Ensco Plc-Cl A follows with a CE of $885, and Noble Corp Plc rounds out the top five with a CE of $663.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Noble Corp Plc on September 26th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $1.43. Since that call, shares of Noble Corp Plc have fallen 17.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.