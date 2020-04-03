Top 5 Companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (ATW, RDC, ESV, HP, RIG)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Atwood Oceanics ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.28. Following is Rowan Companie-A with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.92. Ensco Plc-Cl A ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.59.

Helmerich & Payn follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.42, and Transocean Ltd rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.55.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Atwood Oceanics on September 13th, 2017 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $7.76. Since that recommendation, shares of Atwood Oceanics have risen 20.2%. We continue to monitor Atwood Oceanics for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.