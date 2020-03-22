Top 5 Companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (RIG, SDRL, RDC, ESV, NE)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Transocean Ltd ranks highest with a CE of $3,000. Following is Seadrill Ltd with a CE of $2,000. Rowan Companie-A ranks third highest with a CE of $1,000.

Ensco Plc-Cl A follows with a CE of $885, and Noble Corp Plc rounds out the top five with a CE of $663.

