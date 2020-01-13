Rowan Companie-A has the Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry (RDC, RIG, DO, ATW, NE)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Rowan Companie-A ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 6.92. Transocean Ltd is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 3.76. Diamond Offshore ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 2.57.

Atwood Oceanics follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 1.50, and Noble Corp Plc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 0.96.

