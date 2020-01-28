Relatively High Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Helmerich & Payn in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry (HP, ESV, RDC, PTEN, RIG)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Helmerich & Payn ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.61. Following is Ensco Plc-Cl A with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.40. Rowan Companie-A ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.27.

Patterson-Uti follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.19, and Transocean Ltd rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.18.

