Relatively High Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Seadrill Ltd in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry (SDRL, ESV, NE, ATW, RIG)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Seadrill Ltd ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 4.40. Ensco Plc-Cl A is next with a EV/Sales of 3.81. Noble Corp Plc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 3.37.

Atwood Oceanics follows with a EV/Sales of 2.90, and Transocean Ltd rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 2.67.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Seadrill Ltd on December 13th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $1.42. Since that recommendation, shares of Seadrill Ltd have risen 62.5%. We continue to monitor Seadrill Ltd for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.