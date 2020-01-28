Top 5 Companies in the Aerospace & Defense Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (TDG, MRCY, HEI, AVAV, TDY)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Transdigm Group ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.43. Following is Mercury Systems with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.20. Heico Corp ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.08.

Aerovironment In follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.51, and Teledyne Tech rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.26.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Teledyne Tech on June 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $247.47. Since that recommendation, shares of Teledyne Tech have risen 46.2%. We continue to monitor Teledyne Tech for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.