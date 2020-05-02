Relatively High Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Transdigm Group in the Aerospace & Defense Industry (TDG, HEI, MRCY, AVAV, TDY)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Transdigm Group ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 8.24. Following is Heico Corp with a a price to forward sales ratio of 7.12. Mercury Systems ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 6.77.

Aerovironment In follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.93, and Teledyne Tech rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.60.

