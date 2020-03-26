Winmark Corp is Among the Companies in the Specialty Stores Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (WINA, TIF, FIVE, ULTA, TSCO)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Winmark Corp ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.79. Following is Tiffany & Co with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.95. Five Below ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.78.

Ulta Beauty Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.49, and Tractor Supply rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.33.

