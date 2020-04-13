Top 5 Companies in the Specialty Stores Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (FIVE, ULTA, TSCO, TIF, DKS)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Five Below ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 46.00. Following is Ulta Beauty Inc with a a price to cash flow ratio of 36.80. Tractor Supply ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 29.54.

Tiffany & Co follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 22.99, and Dick'S Sporting rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 10.85.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Five Below. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Five Below in search of a potential trend change.