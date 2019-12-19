Top 5 Companies in the Specialty Stores Industry With the Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio (FIVE, WINA, TIF, ULTA, TSCO)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Five Below ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 34.48. Following is Winmark Corp with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 18.42. Tiffany & Co ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.33.

Ulta Beauty Inc follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 14.44, and Tractor Supply rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.65.

