Top 5 Companies in the Specialty Stores Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (WINA, FIVE, TIF, ULTA, TSCO)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Winmark Corp ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 12.01. Following is Five Below with a EV/Sales of 4.74. Tiffany & Co ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 3.94.

Ulta Beauty Inc follows with a EV/Sales of 2.94, and Tractor Supply rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 1.66.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tiffany & Co on October 24th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $95.48. Since that recommendation, shares of Tiffany & Co have risen 40.5%. We continue to monitor Tiffany & Co for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.