Tiffany & Co has the Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Specialty Stores Industry (TIF, FIVE, ULTA, TSCO, DKS)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Tiffany & Co ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.61. Five Below is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.99. Ulta Beauty Inc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.07.

Tractor Supply follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.38, and Dick'S Sporting rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.43.

