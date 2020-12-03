Shares of Five Below Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Cash Flow in the Specialty Stores Industry (FIVE, ULTA, TSCO, TIF, BBW)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Five Below ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 50.98. Following is Ulta Beauty Inc with a a price to cash flow ratio of 40.21. Tractor Supply ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 27.89.

Tiffany & Co follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 23.44, and Build-A-Bear Wor rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 12.79.

