Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Specialty Stores Industry Detected in Shares of Winmark Corp (WINA, TIF, FIVE, ULTA, TSCO)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Winmark Corp ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 11.47. Tiffany & Co is next with a EV/Sales of 3.83. Five Below ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 3.80.

Ulta Beauty Inc follows with a EV/Sales of 2.40, and Tractor Supply rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 1.37.

