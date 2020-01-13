Five Below has the Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Specialty Stores Industry (FIVE, ULTA, TSCO, TIF, DKS)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Five Below ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 67.21. Ulta Beauty Inc is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 48.58. Tractor Supply ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 30.56.

Tiffany & Co follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 24.05, and Dick'S Sporting rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 18.98.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Dick'S Sporting on August 22nd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $35.23. Since that recommendation, shares of Dick'S Sporting have risen 37.0%. We continue to monitor Dick'S Sporting for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.