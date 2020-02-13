Trupanion Inc is Among the Companies in the Life & Health Insurance Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (TRUP, IHC, LNC, PRI, TMK)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Trupanion Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 161.19. Following is Indep Hldg Co with a a price to cash flow ratio of 23.36. Lincoln Natl Crp ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 17.19.

Primerica Inc follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 15.58, and Torchmark Corp rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 7.03.

