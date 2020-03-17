Top 5 Companies in the Life & Health Insurance Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (FFG, AFL, TMK, AEL, GNW)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Fbl Finl Group-A ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 652.8%. Aflac Inc is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,769.7%. Torchmark Corp ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,898.5%.

Amer Equity Invt follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,053.8%, and Genworth Financi rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,298.3%.

