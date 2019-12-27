Top 5 Companies in the Life & Health Insurance Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (TRUP, PRI, TMK, FFG, IHC)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Trupanion Inc ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.17. Primerica Inc is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.86. Torchmark Corp ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.58.

Fbl Finl Group-A follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.49, and Indep Hldg Co rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.49.

