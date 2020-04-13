Indep Hldg Co has the Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Life & Health Insurance Industry (IHC, PRI, LNC, TMK, AFL)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Indep Hldg Co ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 14.99. Following is Primerica Inc with a a price to cash flow ratio of 12.20. Lincoln Natl Crp ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 9.67.

Torchmark Corp follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 7.03, and Aflac Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 4.92.

