Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Life & Health Insurance Industry Detected in Shares of Trupanion Inc (TRUP, PRI, TMK, FFG, AFL)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Trupanion Inc ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.29. Primerica Inc is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.84. Torchmark Corp ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.17.

Fbl Finl Group-A follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.92, and Aflac Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.86.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Torchmark Corp on August 2nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $87.87. Since that call, shares of Torchmark Corp have fallen 3.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.