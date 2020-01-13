Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Life & Health Insurance Industry Detected in Shares of Trupanion Inc (TRUP, IHC, LNC, PRI, TMK)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Trupanion Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 141.40. Indep Hldg Co is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 22.95. Lincoln Natl Crp ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 16.63.

Primerica Inc follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 15.44, and Torchmark Corp rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 7.03.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Trupanion Inc on November 4th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $24.10. Since that recommendation, shares of Trupanion Inc have risen 29.6%. We continue to monitor Trupanion Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.