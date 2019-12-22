Top 5 Companies in the Specialty Stores Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (TIF, ODP, MIK, ULTA, FIVE)
Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Tiffany & Co ranks highest with a CE of $1,000. Office Depot Inc is next with a CE of $622. Michaels Cos Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $426.
Ulta Beauty Inc follows with a CE of $397, and Five Below rounds out the top five with a CE of $245.
