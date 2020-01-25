Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Tiffany & Co in the Specialty Stores Industry (TIF, ODP, MIK, ULTA, FIVE)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Tiffany & Co ranks highest with a CE of $1,000. Office Depot Inc is next with a CE of $622. Michaels Cos Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $426.

Ulta Beauty Inc follows with a CE of $397, and Five Below rounds out the top five with a CE of $245.

