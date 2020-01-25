MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Tiffany & Co in the Specialty Stores Industry (TIF, ODP, MIK, ULTA, FIVE)

Written on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 5:14am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Tiffany & Co ranks highest with a CE of $1,000. Office Depot Inc is next with a CE of $622. Michaels Cos Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $426.

Ulta Beauty Inc follows with a CE of $397, and Five Below rounds out the top five with a CE of $245.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Office Depot Inc on September 10th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $1.60. Since that recommendation, shares of Office Depot Inc have risen 60.6%. We continue to monitor Office Depot Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: highest level of cash tiffany & co office depot inc michaels cos inc ulta beauty inc five below

Ticker(s): TIF ODP MIK ULTA FIVE

Contact Shiri Gupta

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.