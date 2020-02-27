Top 5 Companies in the Automobile Manufacturers Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (F, GM, THO, WGO, TSLA)

Below are the three companies in the Automobile Manufacturers industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Ford Motor Co ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.20. Following is General Motors C with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.31. Thor Industries ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.46.

Winnebago Inds follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.82, and Tesla Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.81.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ford Motor Co and will alert subscribers who have F in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.